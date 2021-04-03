Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,000. Northern Trust comprises 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 308,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 638,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,103. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

