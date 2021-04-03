Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. 854,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,613. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.