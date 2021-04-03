Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 320,351 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,000. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises about 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.41% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 89.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEAS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 587,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

