Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 42,028 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $129.95. 570,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $131.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

