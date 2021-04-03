Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 49,132 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000. Baidu comprises 1.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,936,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,506,647. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.62.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.