Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 60,459 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.17% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FCN traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 326,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

