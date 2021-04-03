Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $10.04 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,250,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,219,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,762. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

