Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $5.79 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.08% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $20,891,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of RL stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

