Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $7.33 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,979,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of CB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.99. 1,993,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

