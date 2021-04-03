Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $7.43 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $191.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

