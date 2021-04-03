Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $8.33 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. AMERCO comprises about 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.09% of AMERCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,476. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $577.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.59. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $249.45 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

