Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.40. 2,105,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $152.83 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

