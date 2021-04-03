Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.06% of Bancolombia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,184,000 after buying an additional 876,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

