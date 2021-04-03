Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.10% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $38.77. 1,073,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

