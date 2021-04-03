Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $8.35 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

