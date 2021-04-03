Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned about 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 450,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,649,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP remained flat at $$22.65 during midday trading on Friday. 1,886,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

