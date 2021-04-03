Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,717,000. CME Group comprises 2.9% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

