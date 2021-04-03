Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $83.16. 2,732,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

