Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.21% of PriceSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.77. 64,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,984. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $882,958.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $282,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,474 shares of company stock worth $20,055,258. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.