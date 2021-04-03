Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,000. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

