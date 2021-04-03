Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. American International Group comprises about 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

