Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,000. Comcast accounts for 2.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. 16,665,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,989,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

