Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,000. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.16% of The Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.