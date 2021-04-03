Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases Shares of 131,818 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.16% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $50.76. 248,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

