Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases Shares of 322,038 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,706,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,414,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

