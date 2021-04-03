Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $10.29 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,646,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of CCEP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

