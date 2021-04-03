Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $10.80 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 287,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,000. Altice USA makes up about 1.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 6,206,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,427. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.