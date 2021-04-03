Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $2.63 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $845,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $127.22 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.