Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $3.54 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 457,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 173,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,166,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 1,885,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

