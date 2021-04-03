Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $7.74 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. Realty Income accounts for 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.11. 2,560,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

