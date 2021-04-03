Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $185.96. 828,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

