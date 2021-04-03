Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000. Anthem makes up approximately 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

