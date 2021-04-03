Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,757. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

