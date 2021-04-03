Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Hess stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

