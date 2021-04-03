Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.18% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. 318,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

