Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.18% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 416,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

