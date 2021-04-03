Perpetual Protocol Price Hits $8.54 on Top Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00014688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $186.24 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00302406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00746321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027155 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

