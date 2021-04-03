Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $3.95

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded flat against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00006699 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $36.68 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 100,257,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,107 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.