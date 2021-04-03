PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $209.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $186.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $939.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.38 on Friday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

