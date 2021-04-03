Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 13,659,500 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

