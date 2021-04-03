Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $162.54 million and $20.56 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

