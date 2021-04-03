Phala Network (PHA) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $167.38 million and $20.06 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

