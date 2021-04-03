Phantasma Energy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,803.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $56,803.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00074362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00289561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00747761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015545 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,677,471 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

