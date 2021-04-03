Phantasma Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $68.12 million and approximately $698,178.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,911.94 or 0.99765885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00036218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00091616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

