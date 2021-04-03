Phantomx (PNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Phantomx has a total market cap of $141,097.96 and approximately $113.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded up 582.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00393738 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026484 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.53 or 0.04484952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

