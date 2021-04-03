Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,926,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $88.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.