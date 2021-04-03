Phoenix Global (PHB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.54 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $76.47 million and $3.54 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00300933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,505,433,749 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

