Phoenixcoin Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,437.45 or 0.99720477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00816090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.45 or 0.00408445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.00307527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,305,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.