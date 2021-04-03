PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 94.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $2.24 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.