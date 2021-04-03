Phoneum Price Up 33.9% Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $474,155.18 and approximately $27,391.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00672547 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,282,027,828 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

